17,992 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

