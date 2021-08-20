GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

