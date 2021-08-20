IFP Advisors Inc Invests $75,000 in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

