GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

