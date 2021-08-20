IFP Advisors Inc Buys 794 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 505.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.91.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

