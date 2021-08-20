Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

GTX opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.23. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 698,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,112 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

