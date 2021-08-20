IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,819 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2,828.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

