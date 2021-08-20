4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.