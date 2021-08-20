GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

GAN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $608.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $57,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

