NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,010 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.