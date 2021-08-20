Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

