NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2,433.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 574.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,592,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $340.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.