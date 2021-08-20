Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.74 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rayonier by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.40 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

