NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 438 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

