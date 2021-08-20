NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYN opened at $14.36 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

