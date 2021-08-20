Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of AAP opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.26. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

