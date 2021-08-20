eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46. eHealth has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.