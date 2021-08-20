Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 149,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Materialise by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

MTLS opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

