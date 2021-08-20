Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 236 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $488,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,631.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.