Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 236 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $488,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
BLKB opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,631.50 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Blackbaud Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
