ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 47.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $12,970,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $781.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $727.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.