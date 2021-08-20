Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,057,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $73.23 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,907. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

