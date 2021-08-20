Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

