Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.89.

GAU opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

