Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $282.14

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.14 and last traded at $278.93, with a volume of 8051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.80.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.