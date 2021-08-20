Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $743.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 104,777 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

