Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its holdings in Exterran by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

