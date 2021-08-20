Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$878,116.50 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$809,272.17.

TSE:KXS opened at C$186.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,857.14. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

KXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.91.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

