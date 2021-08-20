eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger Sells 14,584 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

eBay stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $303,481,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

