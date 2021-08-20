$4.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $4.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $140.47 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.