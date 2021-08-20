BMO Capital Markets Trims Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Target Price to C$38.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,661,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

