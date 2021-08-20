Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,616,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

