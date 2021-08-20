Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

FTCI opened at $9.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

