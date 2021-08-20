JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.44.

JELD stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

