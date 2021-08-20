Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $162,000 Position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 93,202.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 310.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. 111, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The firm had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

