HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HUYA stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

