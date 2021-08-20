Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,625 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

