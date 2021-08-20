QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCRH opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts predict that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

