Raymond James Cuts Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Price Target to C$7.00

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SLHG opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

