Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.46. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

