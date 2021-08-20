AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AppHarvest and Scheid Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.25 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09% Scheid Vineyards 19.63% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppHarvest and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.75%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.