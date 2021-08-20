Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.90. 2,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,294,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $218,713,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $147,510,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

