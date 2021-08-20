Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

CTKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

