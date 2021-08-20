Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,634,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BRPHF opened at $17.19 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96.

BRPHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

