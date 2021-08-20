Truist Securities Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.