Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $185.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.77. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

