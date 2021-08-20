Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

