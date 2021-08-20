Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VERI stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $575.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.