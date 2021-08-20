AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

AVAX Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVXT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVXT opened at $0.00 on Friday. AVAX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

AVAX Technologies Company Profile

AVAX Technologies, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, develops autologous cell vaccine technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates that have completed phase II clinical trials include M-VAX for the treatment of melanoma and O-VAX for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

