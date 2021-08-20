Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

