Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

